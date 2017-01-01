Track player's & team's CS & gold, accurate to the second throughout the whole game. You'll know instantly when your team or player has a gold advantage and see how they capitalized on it.
Data Bot has analyzed thousands of games and will show you each team's chance of winning based on real time events in game. Having a wager with your friend on the outcome of your two favorite teams? Get the edge by tracking each team's chance of winning with the Prediction Bar widget.
Revolutionary computer vision technology paired with our real time monitoring system means that you can see every single step taken by a League of Legends pro. Every kill, back, teleport, jungle clear and gank path can be compared and analyzed against other players and teams.
Whether it's through DataBot's chat interface or the objective tracker, you'll catch all of the action. Every major event that happens from First Bloods, to Baron steals, to Multi Kills and Dragons secured will be recorded for you.
Data Bot will tell you everything that happens in game. He watches everything from ward placements to the exact amount of creeps every player farms and will let you know how a team's performance in the game you're watching compares to their history of competition.
Data Bot can spot incoming ganks, track the movements of each player in a game from start to end and show you the exact time it took your favorite jungler to finish their first clear.
Esports One is a revolutionary esports data and analytics company that changes the way fans watch and engage with esports. Through our proprietary machine vision technology custom datasets and customizable modules, you are able to watch esports like never before.
Our database of historical esports information combined with our state of the art computer vision allows us to produce real time, interactive tools for you, the esports viewer. This is presented through our modular “bot” system, allowing you to have total control of what information they want to see during the big game. Modules contain data ranging from a player’s history against their opponent, farming efficiency, player positional tracking, previous head-to-head results, objective tracking, prediction models and much more!
