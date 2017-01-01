Revolutionary Tech Esports One's revolutionary computer vision tech watches the game with you and narrates everything that happens. Track player movement, objectives, ward placements, item purchases and more! Don't care to see every time Olleh places a ward? Simply click a card's 'x' and tell Data Bot to show you less of that.

Revolutionary Customization Watch esports the way it was meant to be: however you want! Esports One allows you to completely customize your viewing experience. Surround the stream with live statistics feeds if you're super into stats analysis. Prefer a more visual viewing experience? Try out our objective tracker & chatbot modules. We even have educational modules for viewers newer to esports.